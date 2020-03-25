Immutep down 45% premarket on underwhelming efti data

Thinly traded nano cap Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) slumps 45% premarket on light volume in reaction to results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, AIPAC, evaluating lead drug eftilagimod alfa (efti), combined with chemo agent paclitaxel, in patients with HER2-negative/Hormone Receptor-positive (HER2-/HR+) metastatic breast cancer.

Investors appear disappointed over the separation of the efti combo versus placebo + paclitaxel (pac). For example, 63% of patients who received efti + pac were progression-free at month 6 compared to 54% for pac + placebo. The unadjusted hazard ratio was a modest 0.93.

The overall response rate for the efti combo was 48.3% versus 38.4% for pac + placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Eftilagimod alpha is LAG-3 fusion protein designed to boost T cell responses to cancer. LAG-3 (lymphocyte activation gene-3) plays a key role in regulating the immune system, specifically, signaling between T cells and antigen-presenting cells which are responsible for the adaptive immune response.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.