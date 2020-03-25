Radian suspends stock buybacks to maintain capital

Radian (NYSE:RDN) maintains current liquidity of ~$680M, after $226M of share repurchases during Q1 and inflows of $465M related to a previously reported return of capital from Radian Reinsurance.

It is suspending its share repurchase program by canceling its current 10b5-1 plan effective March 19, 2020.

~72% of Radian’s total primary mortgage insurance risk-in-force as of Dec. 31, 2019 is currently subject to a form of risk distribution, including through mortgage insurance-linked notes and quota share reinsurance.

Debt-to-total capital ratio at the end of 2019 was 18%, with the first debt maturity occurring in October 2024.