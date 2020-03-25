DZ Bank likes Medtronic in premarket analyst action

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) initiated with Buy rating and $48 (736% upside) price target at Roth Capital Partners.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) initiated with Overweight rating and $8 (161% upside) price target at Barclays.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (43% upside) price target at Stifel.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (114% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) initiated with Outperform rating and $23 (106% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) upgraded to Strong Buy with an $11 (154% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) upgraded to Buy with a $90 (12% upside) price target at DZ Bank. Shares up 4% premarket.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) upgraded to Outperform with a $30 (19% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 3% premarket.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) upgraded to Overweight with a $32 (64% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $43 (67% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 3% premarket.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) downgraded to Hold with a $3 (76% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 61% premarket.