Winnebago suspends production

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports revenues for the towable segment increased 13.1% to $283.5M in Q4 and revenue for the motorhome segment was up 97.7% to $325.5M, due mainly to the Newmar contribution and strength in the Class B line-up.

Gross profit margin fell 270 basis points in the quarter compared to a year ago, primarily driven by a change in mix due to the inclusion of a full quarter of the Newmar business, the impact of inventory step-up purchase accounting related to the Newmar acquisition and start-up costs associated with th towable segment new production facilities.

CEO update: "While our company performed solidly in the second quarter, the focus of every industry in the U.S. have been on the increasing risk presented by the coronavirus outbreak. As evidenced by our recent decision to temporarily suspend production across each of our businesses through April 12, 2020, the health and safety of our team members, business partners, and the communities in which we operate remains our top priority. We have seen significant change in mid-March for the demand of our products by both consumers and dealer partners."

Shares of Winnebago are up 0.83% premarket to $24.30.

Previously: Winnebago EPS in-line, beats on revenue (March 25)