Margins suffer at Cyren in Q4

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) reports revenue were flat Y/Y in Q4.

Non-GAAP gross margin rate contracted 100 bps to 68%.

"2019 was a transition year for Cyren with new leadership, a revised strategy and more focus on increasing ARR growth, especially in the enterprise market," said Brett Jackson, CEO of Cyren. "We launched several strategy initiatives in Q4 that we believe will drive more aggressive growth and our team is fully engaged in execution. Despite the current uncertain economic conditions, we believe security will remain a top corporate priority and we are confident that our growth initiatives will positively impact our results over the coming quarters."

The company also announced a private placement of 5.75% $10.25M convertible unsecured debentures due March 2024.