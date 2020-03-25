Cowen sees tough environment for Jack in the Box

Cowen lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to a Market Perform rating after having it tagged with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Andrew Charles warns the brand is not as well set up for a period of industry tumult as some restaurant sector peers.

"We note proprietary survey data indicates Jack's value perceptions trail quick service sandwich peers. This is important in the context that industry sales seem likely to enter a period of growing focus on value offerings to help recapture lost traffic, a disadvantageous environment for Jack. Based on our lower 2020 estimates, we expect JACK to delever one turn to ~6x net debt/NTM adj. EBITDA, though we do not expect the company to trip a debt covenant," writes Charles.