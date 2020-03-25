Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings taps credit line

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) draws $150M available under its revolving credit facility to increase liquidity and preserve financial flexibility.

The company has ~$549M pro forma cash position on its balance sheet.

"The Americas segment continued to deliver strong growth into the first quarter of 2020; however we have begun to see weakness in certain European markets affected by COVID-19. In light of the uncertainty presented by the unprecedented pandemic, we expect that future results will be difficult to forecast," said William Eccleshare, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Holdings, Inc.

Source: Press Release