Volatility sets off wave of mortgage refinancing requests: LendingTree

The economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred unprecedented volatility in mortgage interest rates, triggering a surge of borrower demand for refinancing, LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) says in its latest report on refinance application growth.

San Francisco and Raleigh, NC, lead cities with the most growth in refinance loan requests, up 417% and 406%, respectively.

Three other California cities were also in the top 10 — San Jose, up 394%; San Diego, up 360%, and Los Angeles, up 345%.

Buffalo, NY; Louisville, KY; and Memphis, TN, lag the rest of the nation's metro areas in refinance requests, though they still show growth rates over 200%.