Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Box valuation

Morgan Stanley upgrades Box (NYSE:BOX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and trims the target by $2 to $16.

The firm notes that Box shares are down 27% from a recent peak, a sell-off that appears "overdone," considering the current valuation doesn't account for much new billings growth.

Morgan says Box isn't immune from the coronavirus-related economic slowdown, but the company could benefit from the remote work shift.