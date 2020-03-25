Covid-19-related activity - healthcare

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM): subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies has acquired the rights to a broad-spectrum antiviral, branded as Vicromax, that has shown strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in lab testing. A new NeuroClear subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals will take the med through clinical trials. Shares up 39% premarket.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): despite Covid-19 disruptions, remains on track to report topline data from the Phase 3 KALM-2 study of Korsuva (difelikefalin) in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritis (itchy skin) next quarter. It expects to file its U.S. marketing application in H2. Also, it expects to complete an interim statistical analysis for the ongoing Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis next quarter.

Hillrom (NYSE:HRC): working to increase production capacity of its Life2000 non-invasive ventilator five-fold on an annual basis.

Humana (NYSE:HUM): expanding use of telehealth services for members with temporary expansions of cost-share waivers, service scope, reimbursement rules and telehealth channels. Waiving out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 testing. Allowing early prescription refills. Shares down 1% premarket.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL): no supply chain disruptions yet. Start of Phase 3 study of RHB-204 for the first-line treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) deferred to Q3.