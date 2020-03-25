Pentair withdraws Q1 and FY2020 outlook

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is withdrawing 1Q and FY2020 guidance, provided on January 28, 2020 due to impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has experienced reduced production in several key facilities as the result of “shelter in place” orders and suspensions of operations in several facilities due to COVID-19.

The company is taking appropriate steps to reduce expenses and manage costs, reduce or defer capital spending and closely manage working capital.

The company has a solid balance sheet and adequate liquidity to navigate through these challenging times.

The company plans to provide an update on FY2020 guidance when it announces Q1 results.