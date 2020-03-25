Citrix upgraded on remote work tailwind

Morgan Stanley leaves the Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) sidelines for an Overweight rating and raises the target from $139 to $160.

The firm views CTXS as "one of the key beneficiaries" of the coronavirus-related remote work shift.

Analyst Sanjit Singh says that rising demand "should catalyze the next leg of subscription transition," which could help Citrix exceed its FY22 FCF target.

Shares are up more than 18% from a February peak, but Singh still sees more "room to run."