CME boosts margin requirement for gold futures

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) raised margins for Comex 100 Gold Futures contracts by 19.3% on Tuesday, boosting maintenance margins to $8,350 per contract from $7,000.

London spot gold prices fell significantly lower than U.S. gold futures yesterday, indicating that markets worry that air travel restrictions and precious metal refinery closures will hamper shipments of bullion to the U.S. to meet contractual requirements, Reuters reported.

Margins are deposits that investors in futures markets pay to a clearing house or an exchange to cover risk of default.

Exchanges typically increase margins to offset risks as price volatility increases.

