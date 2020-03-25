Infiniti Pharma's IPI-549 Fast Track'd for urothelial cancer; shares up 18% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Infiniti Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) jumps 18% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has designated lead candidate IPI-549 for Fast Track review for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 2 clinical trial, MARIO-275, evaluating the combination of IPI-549 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in platinum-refractory advanced urothelial cancer patients who are immuno-oncology therapy-naïve is ongoing.

IPI-549 is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-gamma that plays a key role in inflammation, immunity and cancer.