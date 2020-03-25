Nearly half of Agnico Eagle output under care and maintenance after order

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) says it is ramping down operations in Quebec, which includes the LaRonde complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine, following the provincial government's order to curtail non-essential business in response to the coronavirus.

Nearly half of the miner's production has now been halted, as the three operations accounted for 876K oz. of Agnico Eagle's 1.78M oz. of total payable gold production in 2019.

The operations will be placed on care and maintenance until April 13, with only minimal work taking place.

Agnico Eagle also will reduce activities at the Meliadine and Meadowbank mining operations in Nunavut, which are serviced out of Quebec.