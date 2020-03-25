Realogy draws on credit line, cuts costs to preserve cash

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) rises 1.7% in premarket trading after disclosing that it borrowed an additional $400M under its credit line this month and took other actions to boost liquidity.

As of March 23, the company had ~$487M of available cash on hand.

Expects to be in compliance with its senior secured leverage ratio at March 31, 2020, which is the sole financial maintenance covenant under the company’s amended and restated credit agreement.

Implements temporary salary and work-week reductions for most of its employees, marketing and expense pullbacks, and delays for investments in certain strategic initiatives.

Realogy's CEO and each of its executive officers who reports directly to him have agreed to a temporary reduction in base salary (effective April 4, 2020), including a 90% reduction for the CEO and a 50% reduction for each of his direct reports.

Taking some actions to improve liquidity for its franchisees, which aren't expected to have a material impact on the company's 2020 financial results.

Includes accelerating franchisee rebates scheduled for payment on April 15 to April 1; retaining franchisee rebate tiers at 2019 levels for 2020; waiving domestic U.S. Brand Marketing Fund fees and applicable domestic U.S. monthly minimum royalty fees due in Q2.