Tepmetko OKd in Japan for NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations

EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, (OTCPK:MKKGY) announces that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved TEPMETKO (tepotinib) for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 (METex14) skipping alterations.

TEPMETKO is administered 500 mg once daily as two 250 mg tablets. This is the first regulatory approval globally for an oral MET inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced NSCLC harboring MET gene alterations.

Merck KGaA has a strategic partnership with ArcherDX to develop a companion diagnostic featuring both liquid and tissue biopsy capabilities to identify METex14 skipping alterations prior to treatment.