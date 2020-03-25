Moody's changes 3M's outlook to negative

Moody's Investors Service has lowered the outlook for 3M (NYSE:MMM) to negative from stable and affirmed all ratings for the company, including its A1 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short-term rating.

"After several years of raising debt to support a more aggressive shareholder return policy and acquisitions, near-term weakness and heightened uncertainty in most of 3M's end markets now cast doubt on the company's ability to keep leverage at levels commensurate with our prior expectations when 3M undertook the 2019 Acelity acquisition."