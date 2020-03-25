CalAmp President and CEO Michael Burdiek retires

Current member of the Board, Jeff Gardner to become Interim President and CEO effective immediately on retirement of Michael Burdiek from his roles as President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

In order to effect a seamless transition, Mr. Burdiek will remain a Senior Advisor to the CEO through May 31, 2021.

Jeff Gardner has served as a member of CalAmp's Board since 2015 and most recently served as the President and CEO of Brinks Home Security from 2015 until February 2020.

The Board to commence a search process to select Mr. Burdiek's successor.