Nabors Industries to cut 2020 capex by more than 20%, suspend dividend

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) says it will cut planned 2020 capital spending by at least another $75M to $275M-$295M, a 21% drop at the midpoint from its previous $350M-$370M plan.

The company also is suspending its dividend, cutting CEO and CFO salaries by 20%, and cutting salaries for all employees with base salaries exceeding $100K by 10%.

The company says it is reviewing its organizational structure and taking additional steps to further streamline its operations.

Nabors withdraws previously issued guidance for FY 2020 results and expects Q1 results to come in somewhat below guidance provided on the Q4 earnings conference call.