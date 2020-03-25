Yesterday's surge almost surely not the bottom

"The history of huge one-day rallies like yesterday's is clear and well-known," writes Michael Santoli. "All occurred in deeply depressed markets, none marking an exact low."

He continues: "Bottoms as processes, with tests and head-fakes, is the plausible base case ... The 2008 script surely argues for near-term caution."

Marc Lehman has the numbers: Yesterday's gain was the 11th-largest in S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) history. The immediate move after such an advance was lower eight out of the last 10 times, and going out one month, the market was lower 70% of the time after a 9%+ move.