Large Peloton investor lightens position

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) discloses that Wellington Management sold 4M shares in transactions between March 17 and March 23.

The large investor still holds about 5.92M shares after the transactions and has a board seat.

Peloton has rallied since March 12 as a popular stay-at-home stock pick. While it makes a lot of sense that Peloton could generate more interest with most gyms in the U.S. closed, it's unclear at the moment if sales are actually being racked up.

