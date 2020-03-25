Large Peloton investor lightens position

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) discloses that Wellington Management sold 4M shares in transactions between March 17 and March 23.
The large investor still holds about 5.92M shares after the transactions and has a board seat.
Peloton has rallied since March 12 as a popular stay-at-home stock pick. While it makes a lot of sense that Peloton could generate more interest with most gyms in the U.S. closed, it's unclear at the moment if sales are actually being racked up.
Shares of Peloton Interactive are down 0.89% premarket to $24.25.