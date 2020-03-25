SNC-Lavalin wins UK digital railway transformation contract

Atkins and Faithful+Gould (F+G) businesses of SNC Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) has won six-year Railway Systems Integration Partner contract to help deliver a major digital railway transformation program across the United Kingdom's East Coast Main Line (ECML), East Midlands and Transpennine routes to improve passenger experience.

"This work puts us at the very forefront of the UK rail industry's drive to transform the rail network using the latest digital technology," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF).

The £1.8B program is part of Network Rail's commitment to deploying digital signaling and train controls when and where they represent good value for money to improve the network's performance for passengers and freight user.