Apollo Commercial keeps dialogue open with lenders, borrowers

Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) continues to talk with its lenders in order "to make sure we maintain liquidity for ARI given the current uncertainty in the capital markets," CEO and President Stuart Rothstein says.

Also, "we continue to engage in an ongoing active dialogue with our borrowers to understand in real time what is taking place at the commercial real estate collateralizing ARI’s investments," Rothstein writes in a letter to stockholders.

ARI has secured borrowing facilities with six counterparties with remaining terms ranging from six months to over three years, assuming the exercise of extension options.

The facilities are collateralized by commercial mortgage loans in the company’s portfolio and are not collateralized by commercial real estate securities.

As of today, ARI holds only two positions in commercial real estate securities totaling $68M, neither of which are financed.