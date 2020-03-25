More Covid-19-related activity - healthcare

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced the use of its Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy to treat volume overload in COVID-19 patients. Shares up 35% premarket.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB:ENDV) has requested emergency use authorization to use its SofPulse devices to treat severe respiratory complication in COVID-19 patients. Donating 50 units to hospital ICUs.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST): synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA Controls now listed on FDA website as reference materials.