More Covid-19-related activity - healthcare

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced the use of its Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy to treat volume overload in COVID-19 patients. Shares up 35% premarket.
Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB:ENDV) has requested emergency use authorization to use its SofPulse devices to treat severe respiratory complication in COVID-19 patients. Donating 50 units to hospital ICUs.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST): synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA Controls now listed on FDA website as reference materials.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has identified "multiple" human monoclonal antibody candidates that neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Lead candidate transferred to WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) several weeks ago. Human trials to launch in three-to-five months. Shares up 13% premarket.