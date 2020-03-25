Abiomed announces measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) takes following steps during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is adopting a work-from-home policy for all employees worldwide who are not involved in manufacturing, shipping or patient support.

Maintaining appropriate levels of inventory to supply hospitals needing Impella heart pumps.

Proactively moving inventory to depot sites. This will help hospitals maintain access to Impella heart pump inventory, even if coronavirus-related shipping issues arise.

Supporting clinical cases 24x7.

Pausing the FDA STEMI-DTU randomized controlled trial in light COVID-19 pandemic. Abiomed plans to restart the study in approx. eight weeks when physicians and hospitals have the ability to enroll patients and record clinical metrics.

Facilitating a COVID-19 physician advisory board through our global physician network.

Expanding existing online, interactive training.

Maintaining product development and regulatory submissions.