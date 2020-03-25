Chip stocks 'attractive' during sell-off - Liberum

Investment bank Liberum views many chip stocks as "attractive" medium- to long-term buys during the current sell-off.

Analyst Janardan Menon notes that chips tend to fall off sharply in the early stages of a crisis before rallying through the bad news and into potential higher earnings the next year.

The analyst sees post-coronavirus strength in 5G, servers, set-top boxes, and iPads. He expects pockets of strength in laptops, smartphones, TVs, and gaming PCs.

Menon sees some signs of weakness in auto and corporate PCs.

Liberum taps STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) among its top chip picks.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed yesterday up 11.2% during a broader rally.

