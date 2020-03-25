Occidental cuts capex for second time this month, 47% below original plan

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announces an additional $800M cut to planned 2020 capital spending to $2.7B-$2.9B, a 22% reduction from full-year capex of $3.5B-$3.7B unveiled just two weeks ago.

The new plan marks a 47% cut from the midpoint of Occidental's original 2020 guidance of $5.2B-$5.4B.

At current commodity prices, Oxy now expects full-year production of 1.275M-1.305M boe/day, 6% below prior guidance of 1.36M-1.39M boe/day.

The company also says it will reduce 2020 operating and corporate costs by at least another $600M in addition to previously announced operating and overhead synergies of $1.1B, which it expects to be fully realized in 2020.

The cuts will include "significant" salary reductions for executives; WSJ reported earlier that CEO Vicki Hollub's pay would be slashed by 81% and salaries of other top execs would be cut by an average of 68%.