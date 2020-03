St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard over the weekend made some news when he predicted as much as a 50% annualized contraction in GDP in Q2, and an unemployment rate rising to 30%.

He's making the rounds today, and says Q4 2020 and Q1 of next year are set to be "boom quarters." Q3, he says, would be a "transition quarter," noting we can't all go back to work as many businesses will no longer exist on the other side of this lockdown.