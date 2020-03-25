MAXIMUS suspends FY2020 guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) is suspending its FY2020 guidance due to the impact of COVID-19 and it will provide an update during the next earnings call in May.

The company expects a negative impact from COVID-19 on the income statement and cash flows for FY2020 but the duration and broader implications cannot be predicted at this time.

The company has a strong balance sheet to meet the contractual obligations including income protection for employees, it said.

They are reevaluating the use of its cash including stock buyback, dividends and M&A and have adequate cash reserves along with access to a $400M revolving credit facility.

MAXIMUS had recently announced an expansion of their stock buyback program.

Many government clients have deemed certain operations of the company as "essential services".