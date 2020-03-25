Avadel Pharma completes late-stage FT218 trial

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) has completed the REST-ON Phase 3 clinical trial for FT218. The study enrolled a total of 212 patients.

Topline data are expected in Q2.

The REST-ON study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate using Micropump technology for extended-release oral suspension, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

The study is under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with FDA.