Cassava launches extension study of lead drug in Alzheimer's

On the heels of positive interim results from a Phase 2a clinical trial, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) initiates an open-label extension study evaluating lead candidate PTI-125 in ~100 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Participants will receive 100 mg of PTI-125 twice daily for 12 months.

Topline data from the mid-stage study should be available mid-year.

Small molecule PTI-125 targets an altered form of filamin A, a scaffolding protein found throughout the body. A highly toxic form of the protein is present in the brains of AD sufferers which disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation. PTI-125 is designed to restore the normal shape of filamin A in the brain, improving the function of multiple brain receptors and dampening neuroinflammation.