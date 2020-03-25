JPMorgan bullish on Kraft Heinz

JPMorgan issues what it calls a tactical upgrade on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Overweight from Neutral.

"Though we continue to have a number of structural, longer-term concerns about Kraft Heinz’s portfolio and margin profile, we think investors should own retail-centric packaged food companies with higher levels of debt right now," writes analyst Ken Goldman.

He says leverage works both ways, and during relatively good times (for food producers not society) as higher debt loads likely will disproportionately reward the bottom lines of companies that rely on it.

Kraft is seen benefiting from the eating-at-home trend with products like mac & cheese, frozen dinners and coffee doing well.

JPMorgan assigns a price target of $29 to Kraft.

KHC +0.30% to $23.06.

Earlier on the opposite side of the trade: Kraft seen having a ketchup problem (March 25)