Uber Eats shows strength during pandemic

Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats saw a 10% sales boost in the U.S. last week, according to The Information sources.

Eats also saw a 30% increase in driver signups, which could help the company's margins since it can dial back incentives.

The food delivery service is signing up new restaurant partners, including those who only worked with rivals like Grubhub or Postmates.

The unseasonable strength comes from the coronavirus-related stay at home orders and lockdowns, which have more people ordering food from home and more restaurants restricted to deliveries and carry out.