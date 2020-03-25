Corteva Agriscience inks deal with AgPlenus for the development of novel herbicides

Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA) and AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) have entered into a multi-year collaboration for the development of novel herbicides.

Both the companies will address the rise of global weed resistance, created in-part by the absence of new modes of action (MoAs) for weed control over the past 30 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Corteva will apply its extensive crop protection R&D expertise, and AgPlenus will apply a robust computational platform to optimize several of AgPlenus' chemical families.

Corteva holds an exclusive license from AgPlenus to commercialize herbicides based on these chemical families. Additional financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.