Equinor to cut 2020 organic capex by 19% to $8.5B

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) unveils a "$3B action plan" to strengthen its financial resilience to cope with the coronavirus crisis and sharply lower oil prices.

Equinor says it will cut 2020 capital spending to ~$8.5B from its previous plan of $10B-$11B, including a $400M reduction on exploration spending to $1B and a $700M cut in operating costs compared to original estimates.

The company will halt onshore drilling in the U.S., where it has invested billions of dollars in recent years in producing oil and gas from shale formations.

Equinor says it aims to be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 at an average oil price of $25/bbl for the rest of this year.

Earlier this week, the company suspended its $5B four-year stock buyback program.