Apollo Global snaps up portfolio company discounted debt - Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shells out more than $1B to seize opportunities linked to 10 distressed companies and is drawing on additional funds from investors to pursue more, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with a private briefing of limited partners yesterday.

In the call, co-heads of private equity investing Matt Nord and David Sambur said they're tracking more than 250 potential opportunities to acquire distressed assets and pursuing chances to enhance returns by snapping up its own portfolio companies' discounted debt.

The two see the the market volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic as a "time to shine," they said in the call.

The firm has called on ~$500M of commitments from investors in its eighth flagship private equity fund last week. They expect to use ~$2B in available dry power to "build value" in the current market environment.

The firm's investment committee approved $1B of distressed investments from the ~$18B of dry powder in Apollo's ninth flagship fund.

Still, Apollo expects to mark down its private equity portfolio by 15% to a “low 20%” figure in Q1, the executives said. Most markdowns may be temporary, they said.