Green Dot appoints Dan Henry as CEO

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has appointed Dan Henry as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective March 25, succeeding William I. Jacobs, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2020.

Mr. Henry will also join the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jacobs will remain Board Chair, a position he’s held since 2016.

J. Christopher Brewster who has served as interim president since January 2020 will transition to his role as board member and chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Henry has been Chairman of Paysign since 2018 and has been a director of The Brink’s Company since 2017.