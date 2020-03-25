Cowen bullish on Iovance Biotherapeutics; shares up 4% premarket

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) perks up 4% premarket, albeit on light volume, potentially set to add to yesterday's healthy 35% spike after it canceled a scheduled conference call that stoked renewed hopes of a takeover bid.

Cowen's Boris Peaker is on board with the possibility citing the company's skin (LN-144 in melanoma) and cervical cancer (LN-145) programs that could be worth as much as $6B while its other programs could be worth another $1B - 2B, adding that there are few viable competitors in the tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) space. The company's current market cap is $4.1B.

He's not as bullish on the attractiveness of its lung cancer program, but thinks that a contingent value right-type of approach may make sense.