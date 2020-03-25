FuelCell Energy reports operational performance at Korea Southern Power Company

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) achieves 99% average availability and average capacity factor of 97% at 20 megawatt Korean Southern Power Company fuel cell park built in South Korea, followed by nuclear and geothermal achieving capacity of 93.5% and 74.4% respectively.

“We continue to consistently exceed the power and heat output requirements of the contract since the commercial operation date, having produced electrical output in excess of our contractual requirements by approximately 16%, equal to about two months of added output." said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy

FCEL +3.6% premarket to $1.45

Source: Press Release