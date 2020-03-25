Jefferies sees cost headwinds for Amazon

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill writes that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is facing cost headwinds due to staffing increases, one-day shipping investments, customers placing smaller orders, and the shift to lower-margin essential products.

Amazon's demand has surged due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many local stores short on household and medical supplies.

Thill says that this "strain" on Amazon's system "is unprecedented and will hit profitability."

The analyst agrees with Amazon's decision to focus on essential item shipments, but he thinks the move raises the risk of customers turning to rivals for non-essential products, potentially cutting into sales and profitability.

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and $2,300 target on Amazon. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.