Goldman Sachs sees near-term risk on Under Armour

Goldman Sachs lowers Under Armour (UAA, UA) to a Neutral rating from Buy as it warns about the company's "largely inflexible" cost structure amid an economic downturn.

"While we continue to expect athletic and casual apparel to gain market share, and see scope for Under Armour to improve operating margin longer term, we see elevated near-term execution risk to shares," warns analyst Alexandra Walvis. She also points to UAA's limited brand momentum vs. other athletic peers in the current disruptive environment.

GS assigns a price target of $9 vs. a prior PT of $21 and the average sell-side PT of $15.52. UAA is down 67% from its 52-week high.