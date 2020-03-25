Happiness Biotech up 66% premarket on advancement of Covid-19 test

Thinly traded nano cap Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) jumps 66% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its "breakthrough" in developing a test for COVID-19.

It says it has successfully developed a colloidal gold test for the detection of IgG/IgM antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has a sensitivity of 70% for the IgM (indicates recent exposure) and more than 90% for the IgG (indicates past exposure). Results can be generated in 10 - 15 minutes.

It plans to file a certification application in China next week. Applications in Europe and the U.S. will follow.