Occidental announces deal with Icahn; three new directors named

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +8.6% following news it reached an agreement with Carl Icahn to add three new Icahn designated directors to the company's board, confirming earlier reports.

With the new appointments and retirements of four current directors as well as the previously announced appointment of Stephen Chazen as Chairman, following the 2020 annual shareholder meeting, Oxy's board will consist of 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

"We believe Oxy is a good company with good assets," Icahn says. We "can now focus on working with Steve Chazen to enhance value for all Oxy stockholders."

Occidental earlier announced its second capex cut this month, bringing planned 2020 capital spending to $2.7B-$2.9B, 47% below the midpoint of original guidance of $5.2B-$5.4B.