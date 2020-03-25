'Going big' is the right thing to do, Bernanke says

"Right now, going big is right," former Fed chair Ben Bernanke said on CNBC when talking about measures that need to be taken to keep the economy functioning.

Current Fed Chair Jerome Powell is doing a good job by being "extremely proactive" and taking measures to keep the economy functioning, Bernanke said. Monetary policy is only part of the mix, and the Fed has already cut rates to near zero and instituted QE.

But the Fed has another set of powers — lending powers. And that will help in keeping the economy and markets functioning during the business shutdowns as the country works to stem the spread of Covid-19, he said.

While the Fed can lend to big corporations through buying corporate bonds, the central bank will need to go through intermediaries to make sure small businesses have enough funds to tide them over during the shutdown, he said.

Still, "fiscal policy isn't going to help if we don't get the public health policy right," said Bernanke, who was Fed chair during the financial crisis. "If we get that straight, we know how to get the fiscal policy right."

Although there has been some dislocation in the Treasury markets, "I think the Treasury market is going to remain the most important financial market in the world," he said.

