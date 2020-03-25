WWE -3.9% after McMahon sale, Loop downgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 3.9% lower premarket after news of a share sale by Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon, designed to provide current liquidity for the company during the coronavirus crisis.

That comes through a variable prepaid forward contract covering about 3.5M shares of common stock, intended to preserve McMahon's voting and dividend rights.

Those shares are said to price at $38/share, Bloomberg reports; the stock closed at $39.04 yesterday.

Also today, Loop Capital cut WWE to Sell, with an eye not only to McMahon's move but also seeing a lower chance of a transformative transaction. It's cut its price target to $30 from $43, implying 23% downside.