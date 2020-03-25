BA and DAL among premarket gainers

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) +175% on developing screening instrument for COVID-19.

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) +76% on breakthrough in developing Covid-19 Testing Kits.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) +49% on dialogue with lenders, borrowers.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) +46% on treating more than 70 critically-ill COVID-19 patients and specifically added to coronavirus treatment guidelines in Italy and Panama.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +43% as the company has $300M in cash, have met all margin calls.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) +32% .

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +31% on suspending first quarter dividends.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +31% on massive aviation sector bailout.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +31% .

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) +26% .

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) +25% on suspending most Boeing production work.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +24% .

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) +25% on massive aviation sector bailout.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) +22% .

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +21% on massive aviation sector bailout.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) +21% .

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) +20% .

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +19% .

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) +17% .

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) +19% .

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +18% .

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +23% .

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) +19% .

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +18% on massive aviation sector bailout.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) +18% on Senate deal.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +18% .