Pantry winners include soup, pasta sauce and Goldfish crackers

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) discloses sales trends of certain items that consumers in the U.S. are stockpiling.

Hot items over a four-week period that ended on March 15 include Campbell's soup (+59% Y/Y), Prego pasta sauce (+53%) and Goldfish crackers (+23%), per IRI data.

It's likely those items continued to sell well after March 15.

A bigger question in evaluating Campbell Soup is if a stocked pantry of non-perishables is the new grocery operating paradigm of consumers or if the switch is flipped back to a higher mix of organic/fresh items.

