VistaGen Therapeutics inks $10M stock purchase agreement; shares up 13% premarket

VistaGen Therapeutics (OTC:VTGN) announces a common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, for up to $10.25M.

Under the agreement, LPC made an initial purchase of $250,000 of VistaGen's common stock at $0.50 per share. Going forward, the company will have the option to sell up to an additional $10M of its common stock over the next 24 months.

These proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including preparation for Phase 3 clinical development of PH94B neuroactive nasal spray, and working capital.