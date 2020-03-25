Exantas fails to meet margin calls, gets default notice

Exantas (NYSE:XAN) didn't meet all of its margin calls at the close of business on March 23, the company said.

Received written notices on March 24 from certain affiliates of Royal Bank of Canada alleging that events of default had occurred with respect to various financing agreements.

The company disputes the notices and intends to assert its rights and defenses against any wrongful conduct by its CMBS repo financing counterparties.

Rescinds previously announced common stock cash dividend and dividend on 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Has requested that its CMBS repo financing counterparties forbear from exercising rights under the applicable agreements to give it time to evaluate options for responding to the current situation.

Estimates that, as of March 24, 2020, its aggregate obligations subject to the foregoing notices of default are ~$225M.